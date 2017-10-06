Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March

World Bulletin / News Desk
Some 50,701 houses were sold for the first time while the rest were second-hand sales -- TurkStat reported.
"For the house sales of March 2018, Istanbul had the highest share [...] with 16.9 percent and 18,714 units," the agency said, noting that Turkey's largest city was followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir with 11,269 (10.2 percent) and 6,787 (6.1 percent) sales, respectively.
"House sales with a mortgage had a 29.6 percent share of all house sales in Turkey," it added.
Last year, the overall residential property sales amounted to 1.4 million in Turkey with a 5.1 percent annual hike over 2016.
Sales to foreigners amounted to 1,827, 15.8 pct rise year-on-year, according to official report
BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460
BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 4.0250
Fresh hopes that Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will hold a historic summit within months also provided some much-needed optimism.
The fund cautioned that investors and financial markets expect a steady approach to monetary tightening based on the belief inflation will remain relatively tame.
Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show