Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 111,000 houses were sold in Turkey in March, marking a 14 percent drop over the same period last year, the country's statistics agency announced Friday.

Some 50,701 houses were sold for the first time while the rest were second-hand sales -- TurkStat reported.

"For the house sales of March 2018, Istanbul had the highest share [...] with 16.9 percent and 18,714 units," the agency said, noting that Turkey's largest city was followed by the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir with 11,269 (10.2 percent) and 6,787 (6.1 percent) sales, respectively.

"House sales with a mortgage had a 29.6 percent share of all house sales in Turkey," it added.

Last year, the overall residential property sales amounted to 1.4 million in Turkey with a 5.1 percent annual hike over 2016.



