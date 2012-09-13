Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:56, 20 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 15:29, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara will make efforts for the development and progress of people in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said on Friday.

"We will strive for the progress, development, peace and welfare of the Turkish people in Cyprus. That is what we are doing right now," Akdag said during a meeting with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in capital Ankara.

Akdag said Ankara and Lefkosa were currently working on projects on economic cooperation and development.

Nami said they will sign a protocol on standardization and conformity assessment with the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE).

"The TSE will completely share its opportunities with the equivalent body in the TRNC. The necessary trainings and technological investments will be realized within this framework, so we are really satisfied," he added.

Nami said although the TRNC's economy is small, it has "highly qualified" individuals, adding: "That is why we say that with right policies we can get rapid growth."

He also called on countries, particularly Europe, to establish a relationship with the TRNC.

"Unfair isolations on the TRNC should end," Nami said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.



Related Turkey cyprus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’

AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill

Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Nearly 400 overseas schools linked to FETO
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country

News

Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'
Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'

Cyprus smashes tourist income record in 2017
Cyprus smashes tourist income record in 2017

Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions
Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions

Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March

‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously

Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 