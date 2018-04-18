16:18, 20 April 2018 Friday

Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday pointed out a "plot" during Thursday's match between Istanbul football giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan said: "It is beyond football terrorism. I have to speak a little bit clearly. There was also a plot."

His remarks came a day after the derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas was abandoned by the referee after the visiting Besiktas manager was injured by objects flung from the stands.

The incident took place at the second half when some sections of the Fenerbahce crowd resorted to throwing objects such as plastic bottles and coins at the Besiktas bench, including at team manager Senol Gunes; the game was stopped in the 57th minute by the referee.

The injured Gunes was taken away from the field on a stretcher and received several stitches on his head.

Erdogan said he called Gunes and wished him a speedy recovery, adding it is "impossible" to forgive what was done to him.

"Some people organized this terror at the tribunes. This did not happen spontaneously," he said.