Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday pointed out a "plot" during Thursday's match between Istanbul football giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan said: "It is beyond football terrorism. I have to speak a little bit clearly. There was also a plot."
His remarks came a day after the derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas was abandoned by the referee after the visiting Besiktas manager was injured by objects flung from the stands.
The incident took place at the second half when some sections of the Fenerbahce crowd resorted to throwing objects such as plastic bottles and coins at the Besiktas bench, including at team manager Senol Gunes; the game was stopped in the 57th minute by the referee.
The injured Gunes was taken away from the field on a stretcher and received several stitches on his head.
Erdogan said he called Gunes and wished him a speedy recovery, adding it is "impossible" to forgive what was done to him.
"Some people organized this terror at the tribunes. This did not happen spontaneously," he said.
392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country