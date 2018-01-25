Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:55, 20 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
16:37, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected Friday U.S. comments that Ankara risked sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems as "blackmail".

"Mr. Mitchell stated that Ankara can be slapped with sanctions if it buys S-400 from Russia. This is exactly an example of an attempted blackmail aiming to provide unfair competition to American companies", Lavrov said, speaking at a news conference following his meeting with the Austrian counterpart Karine Kneissl in New York.

The Russian top diplomat was referring to comments by Aaron Wess Mitchell, the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

Lavrov recalled NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remark that Turkish S-400 purchase was a "national decision" made by Turkey.

"Probably, the U.S. as a NATO member has to be respectful of the collective voice expressed by the secretary-general of the North-Atlantic Alliance," he said.

The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system with a capacity of carrying three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles.

The system can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers (17 miles).

Last December, Turkey announced it had concluded an agreement with Russia for the purchase of two S-400 systems by early 2020.

Mitchell, the U.S. state department official, had claimed that Turkey could face U.S. sanctions if it went ahead with plans to buy the Russian missile systems and the purchase may "adversely impact Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program".



Related Turkey russia lavrov
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’

AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill

Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Nearly 400 overseas schools linked to FETO
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country

News

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March

‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously

Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria
Russia Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria

Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack
Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack

Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Russia slams joint airstrikes in Syria
Russia slams joint airstrikes in Syria

Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling
Iran allows Russia to use airbase for refueling

Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin
Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Russia 'invariably' supports sovereignty of Lebanon
Russia 'invariably' supports sovereignty of Lebanon

Russia hopes Syrian dialogue summit to convene soon
Russia hopes Syrian dialogue summit to convene soon

Russia calls for 'dialogue' between Baghdad, Erbil
Russia calls for 'dialogue' between Baghdad Erbil

Russia backs Kuwaiti efforts to resolve Arab crisis: FM
Russia backs Kuwaiti efforts to resolve Arab crisis FM






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 