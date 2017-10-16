Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

World Bulletin / News Desk
The deputy chairman of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced his presidential candidacy, saying he will contest "if CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu does not become a candidate".
Speaking to journalists in the parliament on Friday, Ozturk Yilmaz said: "If CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu dos not become a nominee, I will be the presidential candidate."
Yilmaz said he would embrace 80 million Turks if his party would nominate him as a candidate.
Another CHP lawmaker Didem Engin also announced her candidacy for the presidential elections.
"This is the time to say good things as a patriot child in our beautiful country," Engin, an MP from Istanbul, said in a written statement on Friday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, over a year ahead of schedule.
On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.
Under the constitutional reform, the number of lawmakers in the parliament will rise to 600 from 550, the presidential and the parliamentary elections will be held after every five years and the elected president will not be bound to cut ties with his or her party.
The political parties or alliance which received at least five percent of vote in last elections or 100,000 voters could nominate their candidate for the presidency.
In the new system, the president will have executive power and the title of “head of state”, representing Turkey, the unity of Turkish people and assuring the implementation of the constitution and the harmonious execution of state bodies.
392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country