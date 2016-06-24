Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:55, 20 April 2018 Friday
Europe
17:21, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes
EU extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel ropes

European Commission says it extends anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel rope, cables for another five years

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Commission on Friday extended anti-dumping duties on steel ropes and cables from China for another five years.

In a statement, the commission said that anti-dumping duties of 60.4 percent have been in place since 1999 and this was the third expiry review, extending measures at the same level for a further five years.

It added the products consigned from Morocco and the Republic of Korea were also subject to these duties.

"The expiry review investigation found evidence that dumping from Chinese companies would continue should measures be allowed to lapse, which would have a negative financial impact on the EU steel industry," it said.

The steel sector is "vital" for the EU's economy and it provides jobs for hundreds of thousands of European citizens.

"The global surplus in steelmaking capacity has driven down steel prices to unsustainable levels in recent years and had a damaging impact on the steel sector, as well as related industries and jobs," the commission said.

It added the EU uses full potential of its trade defense toolbox to ensure a level-playing-field for its producers and their ability to maintain jobs in the sector.



Related china EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

News

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers
China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers

China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

China launches website to report foreign spies
China launches website to report foreign spies

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

China says it will not back down from trade war with US
China says it will not back down from trade war

MEPs urge Facebook CEO to come to European Parliament
MEPs urge Facebook CEO to come to European Parliament

European Parliament approves new EU recycling targets
European Parliament approves new EU recycling targets

EU says US tariffs distorting global trade
EU says US tariffs distorting global trade

Facebook rolling out privacy choices under EU rules
Facebook rolling out privacy choices under EU rules

EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania Macedonia recommended for EU member talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 