Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:55, 20 April 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 17:37, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Saudi Arabia intercepts rocket fired by Yemen’s Houthis
Saudi Arabia intercepts rocket fired by Yemen’s Houthis

Kingdom’s air defenses have intercepted 18 missiles fired from Yemen within last 25 days

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi air defenses on Friday intercepted what they described as a “ballistic missile” fired into the kingdom’s Jizan region by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, according to Saudi media reports.

Yemen’s Houthi-run Al-Masira television channel appeared to confirm the report, saying Houthi fighters had targeted the Jizan Airport with a “ballistic missile” fired from Yemeni territory.

According to official Saudi statements, the kingdom’s air defenses have intercepted 18 such missiles within the past 25 days.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and chaos since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.



Related saudia arabia yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

News

Top Houthi commander killed in Yemen’s Saada
Top Houthi commander killed in Yemen s Saada

Yemen's Hadi, UN envoy meet to discuss peace prospects
Yemen's Hadi UN envoy meet to discuss peace prospects

Macron, Saudi crown prince discuss Syria strikes, Yemen
Macron Saudi crown prince discuss Syria strikes Yemen

4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border
4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border

Member of ex-president’s party killed in E. Yemen
Member of ex-president s party killed in E Yemen

4 government soldiers killed in Yemen clashes
4 government soldiers killed in Yemen clashes

Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit
Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit

Arab FMs to convene Thursday in Saudi Arabia
Arab FMs to convene Thursday in Saudi Arabia

France hosts Saudi crown prince on global tour
France hosts Saudi crown prince on global tour

Saudi ruler backs homeland for Palestinians, Israelis
Saudi ruler backs homeland for Palestinians Israelis

Saudi king vows to respond to Houthi aggression
Saudi king vows to respond to Houthi aggression






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 