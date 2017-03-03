Update: 17:58, 20 April 2018 Friday

German parliament condemns violence against Rohingya

World Bulletin / News Desk

German parliament on Friday condemned the violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

In a voting held in the parliament, a joint draft resolution prepared by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), Social Democrat Party (SPD), Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens was accepted by the votes, including those from leftist parties, except from far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The resolution condemns the violence against Rohingya Muslims, calling on Myanmar authorities to stop human-rights violations and provide access of the country to international aid foundations without any restrictions.

The deputies also called on Myanmar to grant citizenship and political rights to Rohingya community.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.

The UN has documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances committed by security personnel. In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.