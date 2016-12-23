Worldbulletin News

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 890 convicts linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have been handed life sentences in more than 135 cases across Turkey since the July 2016 defeated coup, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Since July 2016, Turkish chief public prosecutors carried out more than 100,000 investigations into the terror group.

Verdicts were pronounced in 137 cases out of 285 that were filed against those linked to the defeated coup.

Out of 889 life sentences handed down, the courts ordered aggravated life sentences for 392 convicts.

Among them were 31 former generals, 263 former officers, 50 former sergeants, 20 former specialized sergeants and 20 former military students.

Six other former generals, 165 former officers, 81 former sergeants, 118 former specialized sergeants, 50 former military students and 12 former policemen were among 492 convicts given a life sentence.

Separately, 504 convicts were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 14 months to 20 years.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

