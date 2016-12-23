Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nearly 890 convicts linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have been handed life sentences in more than 135 cases across Turkey since the July 2016 defeated coup, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured.
Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.
Since July 2016, Turkish chief public prosecutors carried out more than 100,000 investigations into the terror group.
Verdicts were pronounced in 137 cases out of 285 that were filed against those linked to the defeated coup.
Out of 889 life sentences handed down, the courts ordered aggravated life sentences for 392 convicts.
Among them were 31 former generals, 263 former officers, 50 former sergeants, 20 former specialized sergeants and 20 former military students.
Six other former generals, 165 former officers, 81 former sergeants, 118 former specialized sergeants, 50 former military students and 12 former policemen were among 492 convicts given a life sentence.
Separately, 504 convicts were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 14 months to 20 years.
392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country