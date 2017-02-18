Press agenda on April 21

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) general assembly.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial youth branches' congress.
ANKARA - The Russia-Turkey Investment Fund, set up last year by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Turkey Wealth Fund, aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties and increase investment flow between the two countries, according to the RDIF head.
ISTANBUL - A ship dubbed “Al-Awda” (The Return) is to sail to Gaza from Norway next month to challenge the decade-long Israeli blockade in the region.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups.
U.S.
WASHINGTON - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek to attend IMF-World Bank meetings.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Charity match to help children with disabilities organized by UEFA and UN at Geneva Stadium between football teams captained by Luis Figo and Ronaldinho, with coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Didier Deschamps.
