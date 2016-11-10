79 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia's coast

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fishermen rescued 79 Rohingya off the coast of Sumatra island Friday, marking the second time members of the persecuted minority were found stranded at sea near Indonesia.
In early April, fishermen in Aceh province rescued five Rohingya refugees.
Bireuen Police Chief Adjunct Commissioner Riza Yulianto said Saturday that the rescued Rohingya -- consisting of 44 men, 27 women and eight children -- were evacuated by fishermen at Kuala Raja beach in Aceh’s Bireuen district from a boat that had been adrift for the past week.
"They are mostly in a state of weakness and pain due to a lack of water and food," Yulianto was quoted by online news portal detik.com as saying.
He said they had entered waters off Thailand and Malaysia but were expelled by the authorities of both countries, adding their goal is to find decent jobs and a safe place after being persecuted in Myanmar.
Yulianto said the local government and immigration agency are now providing assistance to the refugees and recording their identities.
He said the government will coordinate with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Myanmar Embassy on their fate.
The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.
Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN. At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.
In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.
Tens of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar by sea following the violence, which reached its peak in 2015, when an estimated 25,000 people crossed the Andaman Sea in overloaded boats to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime