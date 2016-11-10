Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:00, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
09:47, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
79 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia's coast
79 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia's coast

Refugees were mostly in a state of weakness and pain due to a lack of food and water

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fishermen rescued 79 Rohingya off the coast of Sumatra island Friday, marking the second time members of the persecuted minority were found stranded at sea near Indonesia.

In early April, fishermen in Aceh province rescued five Rohingya refugees.

Bireuen Police Chief Adjunct Commissioner Riza Yulianto said Saturday that the rescued Rohingya -- consisting of 44 men, 27 women and eight children -- were evacuated by fishermen at Kuala Raja beach in Aceh’s Bireuen district from a boat that had been adrift for the past week.

"They are mostly in a state of weakness and pain due to a lack of water and food," Yulianto was quoted by online news portal detik.com as saying.

He said they had entered waters off Thailand and Malaysia but were expelled by the authorities of both countries, adding their goal is to find decent jobs and a safe place after being persecuted in Myanmar.

Yulianto said the local government and immigration agency are now providing assistance to the refugees and recording their identities.

He said the government will coordinate with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Myanmar Embassy on their fate.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN. At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar by sea following the violence, which reached its peak in 2015, when an estimated 25,000 people crossed the Andaman Sea in overloaded boats to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



Related Myanmar rohingya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime

News

Myanmar pardons 8,500 prisoners in amnesty
Myanmar pardons 8 500 prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash
Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash

Myanmar: Suu Kyi ally sworn in as president
Myanmar Suu Kyi ally sworn in as president

Myanmar’s president resigns
Myanmar s president resigns

Myanmar refuses investigations, access
Myanmar refuses investigations access

UK, Canada call for strong response to Rohingya crisis
UK Canada call for strong response to Rohingya crisis

Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Facebook had a 'role' in Rohingya genocide says UN
Facebook had a 'role' in Rohingya genocide says UN

At least 9,400 Rohingya killed in one month
At least 9 400 Rohingya killed in one month

Myanmar 'militarizing' burnt Rohingya villages
Myanmar 'militarizing' burnt Rohingya villages

Turkish group gives solar power packages to Rohingya
Turkish group gives solar power packages to Rohingya






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 