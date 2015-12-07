Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Africa
Update: 10:58, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Nigeria announces military operation to rout Boko Haram
Nigeria announces military operation to rout Boko Haram

Operation aimed at totally destroying militant group and facilitating rescue of hostages

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria has announced a new military operation to clear out the remaining Boko Haram militants in its northeast and around Lake Chad as it seeks to end a nine-year insurgency.

Major General David Ahmadu, army chief of training and operations, said in a statement late Friday that the operation would last four months and involve the deployment of an additional six army brigades and other military assets in Borno state, where the insurgents remain active.

The army acknowledged for the first time that the insurgency has survived heavy military bombardment owing to its ‘complex and adaptive nature’, resulting in attacks on soft targets and mass abductions.

“It has become expedient for the Nigerian Army to change operating tactics, techniques and procedures in the northeast region. Accordingly, the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018 will be commemorated with the conducting of an operation tagged Operation LAST HOLD in Northern Borno within the North East Theatre,” the statement said.

“The operation is [also] intended to facilitate the clearance of the Lake Chad waterways of seaweed and other obstacles obstructing the movement of boats and people across the water channels.”

The army said the operation will also ensure the destruction of Boko Haram terrorist camps and strongholds in the Lake Chad Basin and facilitate the rescue of hostages. It said the goal of Operation LAST HOLD is the total defeat of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. Strategically, the operation will help ensure the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin. Additionally, it will facilitate the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons from IDP camps to their communities.

Full-blown military operations were launched in 2013 after former President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the region which partially rolled back the militants’ advance. But the insurgents later extended their reign in much of the region, declaring a caliphate with its own government and headquarters in Gwoza town.

A renewed military onslaught in early 2015 again pushed back the militants, who were then dealt huge blows after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in May of that year.



Related Boko Haram nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime

News

Over 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013
Over 1 000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013

18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria
18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Boko Haram commander gets 60 years for terrorism
Boko Haram commander gets 60 years for terrorism

UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram
UN launches appeal for over 200 000 displaced by Boko

Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings
Boko Haram 'forced' 135 children into suicide bombings

Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram
Nigerian army frees 387 Cameroonians from Boko Haram

German abducted in northwestern Nigeria
German abducted in northwestern Nigeria

UK, Nigeria pledge to continue strong partnership
UK Nigeria pledge to continue strong partnership

Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

US, Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja
US Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja

Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud
Nigerian vice president to testify over alleged fraud






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 