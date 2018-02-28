Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 11:27, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Over 4,200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin
Over 4,200 terrorists neutralized in Afrin

Turkish president says at least 4,250 terrorists neutralized in Syria's Afrin during Operation Olive Branch

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that nearly 4,250 terrorists have been neutralized during Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin region.

Speaking at 150th foundation anniversary of Bogazici University's Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “4,250 terrorists neutralized since start of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.”

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Later speaking at Turkish Green Crescent Phoenix Award Ceremony, Erdogan expressed his support for the fight against drug addiction and its trafficking.

"The most precious treasure and the biggest power of a nation is its spiritually, mentally and physically healthy generations," Erdogan said, adding that countries which are losing its youth to alcohol, drugs, gambling and terror would have a dark future.

Erdogan also recalled that drug trafficking was the main source of income for terrorist organizations like PKK.

"They are forming societies by selling drugs and then they are reinforcing the arms mafia with this income," Erdogan said.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan syria afrin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime

News

Syrians will return to Afrin after end of operation
Syrians will return to Afrin after end of operation

Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 