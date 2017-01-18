Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 11:56, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria
Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura meet in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called for a greater UN presence in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference following his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in the capital Moscow, Lavrov said building up UN presence in Syria is important for humanitarian assistance and gathering authentic information.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where UN agencies in their reports and public statements rely on information borrowed from other sources in Syria, not the UN’s own ones," the Russian foreign minister said.

Staffan de Mistura, for his part, stressed the importance of avoiding any military escalation in Syria and the necessity of political process to resolve crisis in the country.

He also said the UN is “doing everything” to accelerate the process of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission arrival in Syria’s Douma.

"The UN calls on the OPCW to do what they must do and to do it as soon as possible so that we could turn this page," he said.

The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack on April 7, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian civil defense White Helmets.

On April 10, the OPCW said it would deploy a fact-finding mission team to investigate the suspected chemical gas attack in Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.



Related UN russia sergey lavrov
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime

News

Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

UN denies watchdog OPCW team
UN denies watchdog OPCW team

UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes

Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

 'UN, US will respond to Assad chemical attack'
'UN US will respond to Assad chemical attack'

Russia accuses US of 'provoking' North Korea
Russia accuses US of 'provoking' North Korea

Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM
Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM

US, Russian top diplomats discuss Syria in New York
US Russian top diplomats discuss Syria in New York

Russian, German diplomats discuss North Korea
Russian German diplomats discuss North Korea

Russian FM: US sanction pressure on Moscow 'illusory'
Russian FM US sanction pressure on Moscow 'illusory'

Lavrov: Syria 'safe zones' need UN involvement
Lavrov Syria 'safe zones' need UN involvement

Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria
Russia Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria

Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack
Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack

Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 