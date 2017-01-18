Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called for a greater UN presence in Syria.
Speaking at a news conference following his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in the capital Moscow, Lavrov said building up UN presence in Syria is important for humanitarian assistance and gathering authentic information.
“We cannot tolerate a situation where UN agencies in their reports and public statements rely on information borrowed from other sources in Syria, not the UN’s own ones," the Russian foreign minister said.
Staffan de Mistura, for his part, stressed the importance of avoiding any military escalation in Syria and the necessity of political process to resolve crisis in the country.
He also said the UN is “doing everything” to accelerate the process of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission arrival in Syria’s Douma.
"The UN calls on the OPCW to do what they must do and to do it as soon as possible so that we could turn this page," he said.
The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack on April 7, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian civil defense White Helmets.
On April 10, the OPCW said it would deploy a fact-finding mission team to investigate the suspected chemical gas attack in Syria.
Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime