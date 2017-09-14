Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 12:29, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls
Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls

Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected as “unacceptable” the statement of the U.S. Department of State’s spokeswoman over early polls in Turkey.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: "[...] remarks on elections that have yet to take place mean interference in the will of the nation and cannot be accepted."

Aksoy's remarks came shortly after the U.S. State Department’s spokeswoman Heather Nauert expressed "concerns" on early elections during state of emergency in the country.

"All elections held in Turkey are confirmed to be democratic, free, fair and transparent by international observers’ reports. The constitutional referendum held in 2017 under the state of emergency is the latest demonstration of it. By ignoring this fact, it is a malicious approach to claim that the implementation of state of emergency would cause elections to fall behind democratic standards," Aksoy said.

He stressed that the state of emergency is against the activities of the terrorists that are targeting the country's unity and state's survival.

Aksoy recalled that elections were held in many other countries during state of emergency.

"One of the latest examples is the 2017 election in France. Some states, which claim that they embrace democracy and rule of law, display double standard towards Turkey through such biased remarks towards our country," he added.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey rejects unacceptable US remarks on early polls
Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls

Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
Turkey 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms
Turkey: 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms

FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’

AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill

Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Nearly 400 overseas schools linked to FETO
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  

News

US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

EU says US tariffs distorting global trade
EU says US tariffs distorting global trade

Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month
Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack
Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack

Turkish minister attends tourism event in China
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 