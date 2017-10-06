Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 12:42, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Government gross debt stock up in March
Government gross debt stock up in March

Treasury reports central government debt stock in March rises around 15 pct year-on-year, reaching nearly $235 billion

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish government’s gross debt stock stood at 913.1 billion Turkish liras (nearly $234.7 billion) at the end of March, the Undersecretariat of Treasury announced on Friday.

Last month, the gross debt stock was up nearly 15 percent year-on-year, compared with 793.9 billion Turkish liras (around $216.3 billion) of debt stock in March 2017.

Some 550.4 billion Turkish liras (around $141.5 billion), or 60.3 percent of the debt was denominated in local currency while 362.7 billion liras (around $93.2 billion) of debt were in foreign currency.

In March, the central government debt stock increased by 1.82 percent from 896.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $237.2 billion) at the end of February.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 17.4 billion Turkish liras (some $4.47 billion) at the end of March.

Local governments with a stock of 11.3 billion liras (nearly $2.9 billion) hold the largest share of Treasury receivables, the Undersecretariat reported, adding that the total amount of receivables collected by the Treasury stood at 629.6 million liras (around $161.8 million) by the end of March.

According to the Turkish Central Bank, the average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 3.89 this March while one dollar was traded for 3.67 Turkish liras on average the same month last year.



Related turkish government
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Government gross debt stock up in March
Government gross debt stock up in March

Treasury reports central government debt stock in March rises around 15 pct year-on-year, reaching nearly $235 billion
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March

Sales to foreigners amounted to 1,827, 15.8 pct rise year-on-year, according to official report
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 4.0250
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges

Fresh hopes that Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will hold a historic summit within months also provided some much-needed optimism.
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories

Brent gains 3.2 percent, WTI up 3.6 percent
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

The fund cautioned that investors and financial markets expect a steady approach to monetary tightening based on the belief inflation will remain relatively tame. 
Turkey s external assets rise in February
Turkey’s external assets rise in February

Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.

News

How Turkey's next government will be formed
How Turkey's next government will be formed

Turkey's Erdogan to host second cabinet meeting in March
Turkey's Erdogan to host second cabinet meeting in March

Turkey's Erdogan chairs Cabinet for first time as president
Turkey's Erdogan chairs Cabinet for first time as president

Turkey's Erdogan says will chair his first cabinet meeting on Jan. 19
Turkey's Erdogan says will chair his first cabinet meeting on

Davutoglu derides opposition’s ‘lone Turkey’ claim
Davutoglu derides opposition s lone Turkey claim

Turkey's Erdogan declared victory over Gulen movement
Turkey's Erdogan declared victory over Gulen movement






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 