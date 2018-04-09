Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Syrian regime has launched fresh military operations in opposition-held parts of the northern Homs province.
According to information gathered by correspondents in Syria, regime forces have launched fresh assaults since Monday against rebel-held areas of northern Homs.
Syria’s armed opposition retook some strategic positions that were previously captured by the Bashar al-Assad regime.
Under Russian mediation, a short-term ceasefire was announced that will expire on April 22.
Roughly 250,000 people living in a 592-square-kilometer area have remined under a blockade by the Syrian regime for five years.
Meanwhile, the regime also intensified attacks in the Yarmouk Camp, which is controlled by ISIL.
The regime recently managed to seize the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta following sustained attacks and a five-year blockade.
Humanitarian access to the area, which is home to 400,000 people, had been completely cut off.
Over the past eight months, regime forces had intensified their siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of civilians in need of assistance.
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime