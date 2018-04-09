Worldbulletin News

Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs
Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

Syrian regime launches fresh military operations in opposition-held parts of northern Homs province

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Syrian regime has launched fresh military operations in opposition-held parts of the northern Homs province.

According to information gathered by correspondents in Syria, regime forces have launched fresh assaults since Monday against rebel-held areas of northern Homs.

Syria’s armed opposition retook some strategic positions that were previously captured by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Under Russian mediation, a short-term ceasefire was announced that will expire on April 22.

Roughly 250,000 people living in a 592-square-kilometer area have remined under a blockade by the Syrian regime for five years.

Meanwhile, the regime also intensified attacks in the Yarmouk Camp, which is controlled by ISIL.

The regime recently managed to seize the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta following sustained attacks and a five-year blockade.

Humanitarian access to the area, which is home to 400,000 people, had been completely cut off.

Over the past eight months, regime forces had intensified their siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of civilians in need of assistance.



