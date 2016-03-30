Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

World Bulletin / News Desk
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Havana Friday to meet with Cuba's new president and ratify his struggling nation's ties with one of its few remaining allies.
Cuba for years has been heavily dependent on cut-rate Venezuelan oil in exchange for assistance in the form of Cuban doctors working in the oil-rich but economically troubled South American country.
Before leaving Caracas, Maduro said he would be making "a working visit, one of brotherhood, to give an embrace of solidarity and support" to Diaz-Canel.
"I come with lots of energy to keep working together," Maduro said in arrival remarks after he was received by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, local news reports said.
Maduro is seeking re-election on May 20 among voters grappling with hyper-inflation and shortages of food and medicine.
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime