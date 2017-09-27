Today in History April 21

|753 BC
|Traditional date of the foundation of Rome.
|43 BC
|Marcus Antonius is defeated by Octavian near Modena, Italy.
|1526
|Mongol Emperor Babur annihilates the Indian Army of Ibrahim Lodi.
|1649
|The Maryland Toleration Act is passed, allowing all people freedom of worship.
|1689
|William III and Mary II are crowned joint king and queen of England, Scotland and Ireland.
|1836
|General Sam Houston defeats Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto. Texas wins independence from Mexico.
|1862
|Congress establishes the U.S. Mint.
|1865
|Abraham Lincoln's funeral train leaves Washington.
|1898
|The Spanish-American War begins.
|1910
|Mark Twain dies at the age of 75.
|1916
|Bill Carlisle, the infamous 'last train robber,' robs a train in Hanna, Wyoming.
|1914
|U.S. Marines occupy Vera Cruz, Mexico. They will stay six months.
|1918
|German fighter ace Baron von Richthofen, "The Red Baron," is shot down and killed.
|1943
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces that several Doolittle pilots have been executed by Japanese.
|1960
|Brasilia becomes the capital of Brazil.
|1961
|The French army revolts in Algeria.
|1966
|Pfc. Milton Lee Olive is awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
|1975
|The last South Vietnam president, Nguyen Van Thieu, resigns.
|1995
|Federal authorities arrest Timothy McVeigh in connection with the Oklahoma City bombing.
