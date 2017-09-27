Worldbulletin News

13:59, 21 April 2018 Saturday
History
Update: 13:25, 21 April 2018 Saturday

Today in History April 21
Today in History April 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

753 BC   Traditional date of the foundation of Rome.
43 BC   Marcus Antonius is defeated by Octavian near Modena, Italy.
1526   Mongol Emperor Babur annihilates the Indian Army of Ibrahim Lodi.
1649   The Maryland Toleration Act is passed, allowing all people freedom of worship.
1689   William III and Mary II are crowned joint king and queen of England, Scotland and Ireland.
1836   General Sam Houston defeats Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto. Texas wins independence from Mexico.
1862   Congress establishes the U.S. Mint.
1865   Abraham Lincoln's funeral train leaves Washington.
1898   The Spanish-American War begins.
1910   Mark Twain dies at the age of 75.
1916   Bill Carlisle, the infamous 'last train robber,' robs a train in Hanna, Wyoming.
1914   U.S. Marines occupy Vera Cruz, Mexico. They will stay six months.
1918   German fighter ace Baron von Richthofen, "The Red Baron," is shot down and killed.
1943   President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces that several Doolittle pilots have been executed by Japanese.
1960   Brasilia becomes the capital of Brazil.
1961   The French army revolts in Algeria.
1966   Pfc. Milton Lee Olive is awarded the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
1975   The last South Vietnam president, Nguyen Van Thieu, resigns.
1995   Federal authorities arrest Timothy McVeigh in connection with the Oklahoma City bombing.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

