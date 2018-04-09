Presidential system will make us stronger

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s prime minister said on Saturday that the nation’s new presidential-type government would strengthen its political system.
"With the presidential system of government, we will take a new step forward to make our political system more powerful," Binali Yildirim told the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial youth branches' congress in the capital Ankara.
On the early elections, just brought forward this week to June 24, Yildirim said that the new system -- including a strong Turkish parliament and executive -- will hopefully go into practice that day.
In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved a bill switching Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.
