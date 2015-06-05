Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk
Macedonia has never been closer to solving its 25-year name row with Greece, but even if it fails Skopje will continue to integrate with Europe, its premier says.
"I believe that we have never had better circumstances to find a complete solution that will last for centuries and will remain forever," Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told AFP in an interview.
Athens objects to Macedonia's name because it has its own northern province called Macedonia, and fears it may imply territorial ambitions.
"If the dispute is not solved, the world will not end," Zaev said.
"We will bring Europe here to Skopje (the capital). And we will push an European agenda one way or another."
