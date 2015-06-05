Worldbulletin News

Today's News
22:11, 21 April 2018 Saturday
Balkans
16:11, 21 April 2018 Saturday

Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece
Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece

The long-running name dispute between Macedonia and EU-member Greece dates back to 1991 when Skopje declared independence following the collapse of communist Yugoslavia.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Macedonia has never been closer to solving its 25-year name row with Greece, but even if it fails Skopje will continue to integrate with Europe, its premier says.

"I believe that we have never had better circumstances to find a complete solution that will last for centuries and will remain forever," Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told AFP in an interview.

Athens objects to Macedonia's name because it has its own northern province called Macedonia, and fears it may imply territorial ambitions.

"If the dispute is not solved, the world will not end," Zaev said.

"We will bring Europe here to Skopje (the capital). And we will push an European agenda one way or another."



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

