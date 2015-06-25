Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:11, 21 April 2018 Saturday
World
Update: 17:47, 21 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior Palestinian official on Saturday called for an international investigation into Israeli violence against Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saeb Erekat said the International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an initial investigation into Israeli “crimes” against the Palestinians.

"Now, the ICC is required to immediately declare an international investigation into these crimes,” said Erekat, the secretary of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"It is time for the ICC Prosecutor to open an investigation against the Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and his Defense Minister [Avigdor Lieberman] on the events of sniping our people and our children in the Gaza Strip.”

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies on Gaza border since March 30.

Most of the deaths were reportedly caused by exploding bullets.

The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe”.

Erekat accused U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nicky Healy, of encouraging the killing of Palestinians.

"I have not heard any Israeli official talking about opening an investigation into Israeli war crimes, but it was U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, who announced the opening of an Israeli investigation into the circumstances of killing a 15-year-old boy in Gaza yesterday,” he said.

"He [Greenblatt] became a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and he attacked us today, because we said so," he added.



Related Palestine ICC
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  

News

EU decries Israel killing Palestinian teen
EU decries Israel killing Palestinian teen

Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

Israel shuts Palestinian media outfit in East Jerusalem
Israel shuts Palestinian media outfit in East Jerusalem

Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine

Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

ICC prosecutor voices Gaza violence
ICC prosecutor voices Gaza violence

Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC
Philippine police shoot dead 13 as Duterte quits ICC

Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC
Philippines tells UN it will quit ICC

Libya commander turns self in for ICC questioning
Libya commander turns self in for ICC questioning

Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children

Tanzania, Uganda leaders condemn ICC Burundi probe
Tanzania Uganda leaders condemn ICC Burundi probe






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 