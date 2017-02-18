Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017

09:38, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on April 22





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Bahar Yildirim elementary school and Havva Yildirim preschool inauguration programs. SYRIA IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups. GAZA - Monitoring Palestinians' "Great March of Return" protests, in runup to May 15, 70th anniversary of foundation of Israel, which Palestinians call “the Catastrophe.”

