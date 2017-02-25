09:46, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in New York on Sunday to attend a UN meeting on peace.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Mevlut Cavusoglu is in New York to attend a high-level meeting on building and sustaining peace set for April 24-25 at UN headquarters.

Cavusoglu will address the UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions and approach to UN efforts to build and sustain peace, the statement said.

Cavusoglu will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts at the meeting's sidelines, and speak with Turkish and U.S. media outlets, it added.