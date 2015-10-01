Saudi police: Riyadh's shooting targeted toy drone

World Bulletin / News Desk
Saudi police on Saturday said they had dealt with a toy drone in the capital Riyadh, dispelling rumors of gunshots near the Royal Palace.
In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, the police spokesman said: "At 19:50 (local time) on Saturday, one of the security screening points in the neighborhood of Khuzama in Riyadh noticed the flying of an unauthorized small recreational drone."
The matter led "security men in the security point to deal with it according to their orders and instructions in this regard."
"The competent authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances of the incident," he said, without giving any further details.
Earlier on social media a video circulated claiming shooting near the Royal Palace.
