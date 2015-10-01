Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:56, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
09:55, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Saudi police: Riyadh's shooting targeted toy drone
Saudi police: Riyadh's shooting targeted toy drone

Saudi authorities dispel rumors of gunfire near Royal Palace

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi police on Saturday said they had dealt with a toy drone in the capital Riyadh, dispelling rumors of gunshots near the Royal Palace.

In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, the police spokesman said: "At 19:50 (local time) on Saturday, one of the security screening points in the neighborhood of Khuzama in Riyadh noticed the flying of an unauthorized small recreational drone."

The matter led "security men in the security point to deal with it according to their orders and instructions in this regard."

"The competent authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances of the incident," he said, without giving any further details.

Earlier on social media a video circulated claiming shooting near the Royal Palace.

 



Related saudia arabia police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group

News

Japan minister sorry as 6,000 police hunt fugitive thief
Japan minister sorry as 6 000 police hunt fugitive thief

15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

French police clear eco-camp amid clashes
French police clear eco-camp amid clashes

Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary
Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary

Turkish police seize over 700 kg of heroin
Turkish police seize over 700 kg of heroin

France: SWAT teams surround site of hostage standoff
France SWAT teams surround site of hostage standoff

Saudi Arabia intercepts rocket fired by Yemen’s Houthis
Saudi Arabia intercepts rocket fired by Yemen s Houthis

Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit
Arab FMs meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Dammam summit

Arab FMs to convene Thursday in Saudi Arabia
Arab FMs to convene Thursday in Saudi Arabia

4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border
4 Saudi soldiers die along Yemen's border

France hosts Saudi crown prince on global tour
France hosts Saudi crown prince on global tour

Saudi ruler backs homeland for Palestinians, Israelis
Saudi ruler backs homeland for Palestinians Israelis






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 