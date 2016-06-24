Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
Palestinians will not allow any country to move their embassies to Jerusalem, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.
According to Palestine's official WAFA news agency, Abbas, during a meeting in West Bank city of Ramallah, said: "The administration of Palestine will not let U.S. President Donald Trump or anyone else call Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"Palestine's government will fight against Trump's decision and not let any country to move its embassy to Jerusalem until Palestine-Israel issue is resolved."
Emphasizing on a two-state solution, he said: "East Jerusalem is the cradle of all three Abrahamic religions: Islam, Christianity and Judaism. The believers can come here, pray and freely fulfill their religious duties. We have always said that East Jerusalem is the capital of our state and open to all religions."
Abbas, also, called on Arabs and Muslims to visit the occupied lands, especially Jerusalem.
On Dec. 6, 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing international condemnation and angry protests in the Palestinian territories.
