Today's News
14:56, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
10:41, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 57 undocumented migrants have been held in anti-human trafficking operations across Turkey on Saturday, security officials said.

In northwestern Edirne province, gendarmes rounded up 15 migrants, who were attempting to illegally travel to Europe in two vehicles in Elcili village.

In western Kirklareli province, gendarmes held 42 migrants, in two separate groups, who were trying to reach the border with Bulgaria.

The migrants included Afghan, Pakistani, Irani, Iraqi, and Syrian nationals. They were referred to the provincial migration offices.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totalled about 10,000.



