Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 57 undocumented migrants have been held in anti-human trafficking operations across Turkey on Saturday, security officials said.
In northwestern Edirne province, gendarmes rounded up 15 migrants, who were attempting to illegally travel to Europe in two vehicles in Elcili village.
In western Kirklareli province, gendarmes held 42 migrants, in two separate groups, who were trying to reach the border with Bulgaria.
The migrants included Afghan, Pakistani, Irani, Iraqi, and Syrian nationals. They were referred to the provincial migration offices.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totalled about 10,000.
Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
'None of our party members will run for president. Our candidate is Erdogan,' says opposition MHP leader
Fund focuses on projects that strengthen trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Turkey
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says reform package to improve Turkey's investment climate shines out as first class
Refusal to extradite accused coup-plotters makes Greece complicit in crime, says Turkey's justice minister
We will take step forward to make our political system more powerful, Binali Yildirim tells young members of ruling AK Party
Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup
392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas