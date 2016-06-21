Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday alleged that the U.S. and its allies supply weapons to terrorists for free, while refusing to sell them to Turkey.
In an interview to Turkish channel NTV, he said: “So where does the threat come from? It comes primarily from strategic partners.
“We cannot buy weapons from the U.S. with our money, but unfortunately, the U.S. and coalition forces give these weapons, this ammunition, to terrorist organizations for free.”
The U.S. has supported PYD/PKK, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization, that has waged a more than 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.
American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara as Washington views the PYD/PKK-led SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against ISIL and continues to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections by Turkey.
Erdogan called for peace with Greece, saying he does not want any more tensions, amid provocations in the Aegean and Mediterranean.
“We need peace now. Besides, our peace with you is like no other.
“Young, dynamic [Greek Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras desires to take a new step, in my last visit I saw the [Greek] president in the same spirit,” Erdogan added.
