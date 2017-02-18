Today in History April 22

|1500
|Pedro Alvarez Cabral discovers Brazil.
|1509
|Henry VIII ascends to the throne of England upon the death of his father, Henry VII.
|1529
|Spain and Portugal divide the eastern hemisphere in the Treaty of Saragossa.
|1745
|The Peace of Fussen is signed.
|1792
|President George Washington proclaims American neutrality in the war in Europe.
|1861
|Robert E. Lee is named commander of Virginia forces.
|1889
|The Oklahoma land rush officially starts at noon as thousands of Americans race for new, unclaimed land.
|1898
|In the first action of the Spanish-American War, the USS Nashville, takes on a Spanish ship.
|1915
|At the Second Battle of Ypres, the Germans use poison gas for the first time.
|1918
|British naval forces attempt to sink block-ships in the German U-boat bases at the Battle of Zeebrugge.
|1931
|Egypt signs treaty of friendship with Iraq.
|1944
|Allies launch major attack against the Japanese in Hollandia, New Guinea.
|1954
|The Senate Army-McCarthy hearings begin. They are broadcast on television.
|1955
|Congress orders all U.S. coins to bear the motto "In God We Trust."
|1976
|Barbara Walters becomes the first female nightly news anchor on network television.
|1995
|In Africa, Rwandan troops kill thousands of Hutu refugees in Kibeho.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
