French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone conversation with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed the joint strikes by France, the U.S. and the U.K. in Syria.
According to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency, Sisi and Macron also spoke about the Middle East and Syria crisis.
The statement quoted Macron as saying the strikes were conducted within the legal framework.
Sisi reiterated Egypt's stance against the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
He called for a transparent investigation within the scope of international standards.
The Egyptian president will participate in a conference in Paris next week over terrorism financing, the statement added.
The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack early this month, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian civil defense White Helmets.
On April 14, France in coordination with the U.S. and the U.K. conducted a series of military strikes in Syria as a reaction to the alleged use of chemical weapons.
Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group