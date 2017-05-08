Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:56, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
11:48, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone
French, Egyptian presidents discuss Syria over phone

Leaders speak about joint strike by US, France, UK in Syria, according to Egyptian Presidency

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone conversation with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed the joint strikes by France, the U.S. and the U.K. in Syria.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency, Sisi and Macron also spoke about the Middle East and Syria crisis.

The statement quoted Macron as saying the strikes were conducted within the legal framework.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's stance against the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He called for a transparent investigation within the scope of international standards.

The Egyptian president will participate in a conference in Paris next week over terrorism financing, the statement added.

The Damascus suburb of Douma was hit by a suspected chemical attack early this month, which left at least 78 civilians dead, according to Syrian civil defense White Helmets.

On April 14, France in coordination with the U.S. and the U.K. conducted a series of military strikes in Syria as a reaction to the alleged use of chemical weapons.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.



Related Sisi macron
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group

News

Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack
Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack

Macron, Trump discuss chemical attack in Syria
Macron Trump discuss chemical attack in Syria

Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron

Macron wishes Putin 'success in modernising Russia'
Macron wishes Putin 'success in modernising Russia'

Merkel will visit Macron to discuss EU reform
Merkel will visit Macron to discuss EU reform

Macron en route to new policy on Islam?
Macron en route to new policy on Islam

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM
Egypt s Sisi holds talks with Greek Cypriot FM

Egypt’s Sisi wins 2nd term in office
Egypt s Sisi wins 2nd term in office

Egypt’s Sisi poised to sweep president poll
Egypt s Sisi poised to sweep president poll

Egypt’s Sisi, Pakistani general discuss military ties
Egypt s Sisi Pakistani general discuss military ties

Egypt’s al-Sisi will not seek third term as president
Egypt s al-Sisi will not seek third term as president

Egypt strikes camps in eastern Libya after bus attack
Egypt strikes camps in eastern Libya after bus attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 