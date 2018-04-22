Worldbulletin News

14:55, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara

After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs

World Bulletin / News Desk

A young Swedish activist who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of human rights violations in the occupied territories reached Turkey’s capital Ankara on Sunday.

Benjamin Ladraa, 25, trekked across Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria before getting to Turkey. His plan is to continue through Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon to reach Palestine.

In the Kizilcahamam district near Ankara, Ladraa met with representatives of two non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Wearing out shoe leather for more than nine months along the way, he decided to spread the message about the situation in Palestine in the countries he passed through , Ladraa told Anadolu Agency.

“If I can’t get into Palestine, I will try to tell the media about it," he added.

He posted pictures and stories of his journey on social media to draw attention to the occupation of Palestine and encourage more people to campaign for change, he added.

 



