14:56, 22 April 2018 Sunday
14:29, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Turkey: 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party
World Bulletin / News Desk

Fifteen deputies from Turkey's main opposition party jumped ship on Sunday to join another party, according to opposition party officials.

Speaking at a news conference, Engin Altay, the Republican People's Party (CHP) parliamentary group acting chairman, said: "15 MPs resigned from our party to join the Good (IYI) Party."

The 15 represent the provinces of Ankara, Bursa, Afyonkarahisar, Afyon, Amasya, Aydin, Balikesir, Burdur, Corum, Edirne, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Nigde, and Zonguldak, Altay added.

Before the move, the IYI Party had five deputies in parliament.

Parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Under the changes, the number of lawmakers in parliament rises to 600 from 550, presidential and parliamentary elections are held every five years, and presidents can retain ties to their political party. The prime minister post is also abolished.



