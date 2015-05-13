Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:48, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Middle East
14:35, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions
Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions

On Saturday, Saudi forces shot down a toy drone near a royal palace in Riyadh

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi authorities on Sunday ordered drone enthusiasts to obtain permission before flying the devices, one day after a drone was shot down near a royal palace in the capital Riyadh.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said regulation on the use of drones was “in its final stages”, according to the official SPA news agency.

He called on drone enthusiasts to obtain the necessary permission “authorizing them to use drones for the purposes assigned to them in permitted sites from police in their neighborhoods”.

The spokesman said the measure will be temporary until the issuance of the regulation.

On Saturday, Saudi security forces shot down a remote-controlled recreational drone flying in the capital’s Khuzama neighborhood near the Royal Palace in Riyadh, triggering speculations about unrest in the oil-rich kingdom.

A police spokesman said a security screening point in Khuzama “noticed the flying of an unauthorized small recreational drone", leading the forces to “deal with it according to their orders and instructions”.

Saudi official said King Salman was not at the palace when the incident took place.



Related Saudi arabia drone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries

News

Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon
Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

Drone strike kills 3 civilians in central Yemen
Drone strike kills 3 civilians in central Yemen

Drone films terrorists plant bombs to kill civilians
Drone films terrorists plant bombs to kill civilians

Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria
Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria

Civilians, terrorists killed in Yemen drone strikes
Civilians terrorists killed in Yemen drone strikes

EU seeks to register all drones, drone operators
EU seeks to register all drones drone operators

Saudi donates $200 mln to Jerusalem, UNRWA
Saudi donates 200 mln to Jerusalem UNRWA

Saudi king slams Iran, US Jerusalem move
Saudi king slams Iran US Jerusalem move

Arab summit opens in Saudi Arabia
Arab summit opens in Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo
Egypt s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo

Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border
Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border

Saudi prince to make official visit to France next week
Saudi prince to make official visit to France next week






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 