Saudi Arabia imposes drone restrictions

World Bulletin / News Desk
Saudi authorities on Sunday ordered drone enthusiasts to obtain permission before flying the devices, one day after a drone was shot down near a royal palace in the capital Riyadh.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said regulation on the use of drones was “in its final stages”, according to the official SPA news agency.
He called on drone enthusiasts to obtain the necessary permission “authorizing them to use drones for the purposes assigned to them in permitted sites from police in their neighborhoods”.
The spokesman said the measure will be temporary until the issuance of the regulation.
On Saturday, Saudi security forces shot down a remote-controlled recreational drone flying in the capital’s Khuzama neighborhood near the Royal Palace in Riyadh, triggering speculations about unrest in the oil-rich kingdom.
A police spokesman said a security screening point in Khuzama “noticed the flying of an unauthorized small recreational drone", leading the forces to “deal with it according to their orders and instructions”.
Saudi official said King Salman was not at the palace when the incident took place.
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries