Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:48, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
14:57, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Since February 2017, over 600 people convicted in the capital Ankara of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey have received prison sentences ranging from about a decade to heavy life, according to a data analysis.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Thirteen coup cases have ended since Feb. 6, 2017, when the first coup-plotter appeared before a judge in Ankara.

Eighteen putschists were given aggravated life sentences by Ankara’s 14th Heavy Penal Court for the premeditated murder of Turkish army officer Omer Halisdemir.

Halisdemir became a symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance to the defeated coup.

At the 13th Heavy Penal Court, 27 convicts were given aggravated life sentences, while 20 others received life sentences for the incidents at the 58th Artillery Regiment Command in Ankara’s Polatli district during the coup bid.

Other 217 suspects were given prison sentences of about 12-20 years for aiding the violation of the Constitution. Sixty-four others were released by the court.



Related Turkey jail
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, held every year on April 23
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

Injured include 21 soldiers on leave and bus driver
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara
Turkey 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party
Turkey: 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party

Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara

After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights

'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan

Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election

'None of our party members will run for president. Our candidate is Erdogan,' says opposition MHP leader
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties

Fund focuses on projects that strengthen trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Turkey
Global investors praise Turkish reforms
Global investors praise Turkish reforms

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says reform package to improve Turkey's investment climate shines out as first class
Greece became safe haven for criminals
Greece became safe haven for criminals

Refusal to extradite accused coup-plotters makes Greece complicit in crime, says Turkey's justice minister
Presidential system will make us stronger
Presidential system will make us stronger

We will take step forward to make our political system more powerful, Binali Yildirim tells young members of ruling AK Party
Turkey rejects unacceptable US remarks on early polls
Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls

Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
Turkey 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms
Turkey: 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms

FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup

News

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence

Turkish opposition ex-official gets 10 years in jail
Turkish opposition ex-official gets 10 years in jail

Former Canadian professor freed from French jail
Former Canadian professor freed from French jail

Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week
Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week

Turkish courts jail 332 people over coup attempt
Turkish courts jail 332 people over coup attempt

Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

Turkey condemns Kabul terrorist attack
Turkey condemns Kabul terrorist attack

25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

Turkey: 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party
Turkey 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party

Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 