14:57, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Since February 2017, over 600 people convicted in the capital Ankara of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey have received prison sentences ranging from about a decade to heavy life, according to a data analysis.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Thirteen coup cases have ended since Feb. 6, 2017, when the first coup-plotter appeared before a judge in Ankara.

Eighteen putschists were given aggravated life sentences by Ankara’s 14th Heavy Penal Court for the premeditated murder of Turkish army officer Omer Halisdemir.

Halisdemir became a symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance to the defeated coup.

At the 13th Heavy Penal Court, 27 convicts were given aggravated life sentences, while 20 others received life sentences for the incidents at the 58th Artillery Regiment Command in Ankara’s Polatli district during the coup bid.

Other 217 suspects were given prison sentences of about 12-20 years for aiding the violation of the Constitution. Sixty-four others were released by the court.