15:38, 22 April 2018 Sunday

25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

World Bulletin / News Desk

Twenty-five people were injured when a small bus collided with a tractor trailer truck on Sunday in Turkey's Aegean.

The injured include 21 soldiers on leave and the bus driver.

The incident occurred in Kirkagac in the Aegean province of Manisa.

The wounded who were taken to the hospital are reportedly in good condition.