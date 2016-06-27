15:54, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi warplanes are hunting “terrorists beyond Iraq’s border”, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Sunday.

“Iraqi Air Force is chasing terrorists and striking them beyond border to secure the country against their evil and plots,” al-Abadi said in a statement on the anniversary of Iraqi Air Force.

On Thursday, F-16 fighter jets struck locations of the ISIL terrorist group in neighboring Syria, according to an Iraqi official statement.

Al-Abadi extolled the role of the Iraqi Air Force in combatting terrorism and maintaining security and stability across Iraq.

Last December, Baghdad announced that it had regained territory seized by ISIL in mid-2014 after a three-year war against the terrorist group.