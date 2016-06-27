Worldbulletin News

Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi warplanes are hunting “terrorists beyond Iraq’s border”, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Sunday.

“Iraqi Air Force is chasing terrorists and striking them beyond border to secure the country against their evil and plots,” al-Abadi said in a statement on the anniversary of Iraqi Air Force.

On Thursday, F-16 fighter jets struck locations of the ISIL terrorist group in neighboring Syria, according to an Iraqi official statement.

Al-Abadi extolled the role of the Iraqi Air Force in combatting terrorism and maintaining security and stability across Iraq.

Last December, Baghdad announced that it had regained territory seized by ISIL in mid-2014 after a three-year war against the terrorist group.



