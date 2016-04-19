Turkey condemns Kabul terrorist attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey has condemned the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital Kabul Sunday which killed 31 people.
"We learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated today at a voters’ registration centre in Kabul resulted in the loss of lives of many Afghan brothers and sisters and left many others wounded," said a Foreign Ministry statement.
"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting the peace and stability of Afghanistan. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the relatives of the deceased," it added.
The suicide bombing is also said to have injured dozens, according to Afghan Health Ministry officials.
This is the third attack in the last week against Afghanistan's voter registration process, and the biggest.
ISIL has claimed responsibility.
