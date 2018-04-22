Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which Turkey observes every year on April 23.
The President's Press Office said that Erdogan published a message for April 23 hailing the 98th anniversary of the Turkish parliament and National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.
Erdogan stated that April 23, 1920 symbolizes the revival and rise of the Turkish people, who fought for their homeland, flag, and freedom.
Erdogan also mentioned the just-announced early elections, set to be held on June 24.
He said that with the elections, Turkey is set to enter a new era which will strengthen the environment of stability and trust in the country to leave a good future and bigger and more powerful Turkey to the nation's children.
Parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
Turkey on Monday is set to celebrate this year's National Sovereignty and Children’s Day as well as the 98th anniversary of the foundation of Parliament.
The special day in Turkey is marked by a festival for children, and public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.
The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated the day to children as the nation’s future.
The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.
Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law
Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, held every year on April 23
13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara
Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
'None of our party members will run for president. Our candidate is Erdogan,' says opposition MHP leader
Fund focuses on projects that strengthen trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Turkey
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says reform package to improve Turkey's investment climate shines out as first class
Refusal to extradite accused coup-plotters makes Greece complicit in crime, says Turkey's justice minister
We will take step forward to make our political system more powerful, Binali Yildirim tells young members of ruling AK Party
Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup