Update: 16:55, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which Turkey observes every year on April 23.

The President's Press Office said that Erdogan published a message for April 23 hailing the 98th anniversary of the Turkish parliament and National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Erdogan stated that April 23, 1920 symbolizes the revival and rise of the Turkish people, who fought for their homeland, flag, and freedom.

Erdogan also mentioned the just-announced early elections, set to be held on June 24.

He said that with the elections, Turkey is set to enter a new era which will strengthen the environment of stability and trust in the country to leave a good future and bigger and more powerful Turkey to the nation's children.

Parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

Turkey on Monday is set to celebrate this year's National Sovereignty and Children’s Day as well as the 98th anniversary of the foundation of Parliament.

The special day in Turkey is marked by a festival for children, and public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated the day to children as the nation’s future.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.