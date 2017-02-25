Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:48, 22 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 17:17, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s prime minister on Sunday cut the ribbon on a new elementary school and preschool in the Aegean city of Izmir.

Speaking at the inauguration of Bahar Yildirim Elementary School and Havva Yildirim Preschool, Binali Yildirim said the day was important to him for personal reasons.

“On this meaningful day, we present two schools carrying the names of my late mother and my beloved mother-in-law, to whom may Allah give a long life, to Karabaglar, one of our beautiful Izmir’s largest districts,” he said.

In his speech, Yildirim also hailed April 23, Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

“April 23, when the destiny of a nation changed, was Turkey’s first official holiday. National holidays are the symbols of our unity and brotherhood,” he added.

Yildirim went onto say that information society and technology are the future and that Turkey needs to focus on its future.

But he also warned people not to become slaves to technology, saying that it is a tool that can be used in every area of life, including education and science.

Yildirim said social media posts should not replace face-to face communication.

He added that the schools inaugurated today are well equipped with technology.

In conclusion, Yildirim thanked his wife and children for their contribution to the schools’ construction.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, held every year on April 23
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

Injured include 21 soldiers on leave and bus driver
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara
Turkey 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party
Turkey: 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party

Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara
Swedish activist trekking for Palestine reaches Ankara

After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights

'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan
Threat comes from strategic partners says Erdogan

Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election
Turkey's MHP to support Erdogan in election

'None of our party members will run for president. Our candidate is Erdogan,' says opposition MHP leader
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties
Russia-Turkey investment fund to enhance bilateral ties

Fund focuses on projects that strengthen trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Turkey
Global investors praise Turkish reforms
Global investors praise Turkish reforms

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says reform package to improve Turkey's investment climate shines out as first class
Greece became safe haven for criminals
Greece became safe haven for criminals

Refusal to extradite accused coup-plotters makes Greece complicit in crime, says Turkey's justice minister
Presidential system will make us stronger
Presidential system will make us stronger

We will take step forward to make our political system more powerful, Binali Yildirim tells young members of ruling AK Party
Turkey rejects unacceptable US remarks on early polls
Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls

Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
Turkey 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms
Turkey: 40 FETO convicts slapped with heavy jail terms

FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup

News

Presidential system will make us stronger
Presidential system will make us stronger

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Turkish premier arrives in Afghanistan
Turkish premier arrives in Afghanistan

Turkish premier visits Orkhon inscriptions in Mongolia
Turkish premier visits Orkhon inscriptions in Mongolia

Turkey's chief focus is always human, not land, oil
Turkey's chief focus is always human not land oil

Turkish PM arrives in Mongolia
Turkish PM arrives in Mongolia

Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day
Turkey's Erdogan celebrates Children's Day

Turkey condemns Kabul terrorist attack
Turkey condemns Kabul terrorist attack

25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey
Over 600 get jail time over defeated coup in Turkey

Turkey: 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party
Turkey 15 opposition CHP MPs join opposition IYI Party

Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 