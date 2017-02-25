Update: 17:17, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s prime minister on Sunday cut the ribbon on a new elementary school and preschool in the Aegean city of Izmir.

Speaking at the inauguration of Bahar Yildirim Elementary School and Havva Yildirim Preschool, Binali Yildirim said the day was important to him for personal reasons.

“On this meaningful day, we present two schools carrying the names of my late mother and my beloved mother-in-law, to whom may Allah give a long life, to Karabaglar, one of our beautiful Izmir’s largest districts,” he said.

In his speech, Yildirim also hailed April 23, Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

“April 23, when the destiny of a nation changed, was Turkey’s first official holiday. National holidays are the symbols of our unity and brotherhood,” he added.

Yildirim went onto say that information society and technology are the future and that Turkey needs to focus on its future.

But he also warned people not to become slaves to technology, saying that it is a tool that can be used in every area of life, including education and science.

Yildirim said social media posts should not replace face-to face communication.

He added that the schools inaugurated today are well equipped with technology.

In conclusion, Yildirim thanked his wife and children for their contribution to the schools’ construction.