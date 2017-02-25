Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s prime minister on Sunday cut the ribbon on a new elementary school and preschool in the Aegean city of Izmir.
Speaking at the inauguration of Bahar Yildirim Elementary School and Havva Yildirim Preschool, Binali Yildirim said the day was important to him for personal reasons.
“On this meaningful day, we present two schools carrying the names of my late mother and my beloved mother-in-law, to whom may Allah give a long life, to Karabaglar, one of our beautiful Izmir’s largest districts,” he said.
In his speech, Yildirim also hailed April 23, Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.
“April 23, when the destiny of a nation changed, was Turkey’s first official holiday. National holidays are the symbols of our unity and brotherhood,” he added.
Yildirim went onto say that information society and technology are the future and that Turkey needs to focus on its future.
But he also warned people not to become slaves to technology, saying that it is a tool that can be used in every area of life, including education and science.
Yildirim said social media posts should not replace face-to face communication.
He added that the schools inaugurated today are well equipped with technology.
In conclusion, Yildirim thanked his wife and children for their contribution to the schools’ construction.
Schools carry names of Turkish premier's mother and mother-in-law
Recep Tayyip Erdogan marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, held every year on April 23
13 coup cases ended since February 2017, when first coup-plotter appeared before judge in Ankara
Turkish main opposition deputies resign to join Good (IYI) Party
After setting off from Sweden last August, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, welcomed by representatives of Turkish NGOs
'Biased' US report ignores facts, and treats terrorist allegations as real, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish president says they will respect nation's wish during early election
Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
'None of our party members will run for president. Our candidate is Erdogan,' says opposition MHP leader
Fund focuses on projects that strengthen trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Turkey
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says reform package to improve Turkey's investment climate shines out as first class
Refusal to extradite accused coup-plotters makes Greece complicit in crime, says Turkey's justice minister
We will take step forward to make our political system more powerful, Binali Yildirim tells young members of ruling AK Party
Turkish Foreign Ministry says state of emergency in country is against terrorists
FETO members were convicted for attempting to violate constitutional order at night of July 2016 defeated coup