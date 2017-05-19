Update: 18:09, 22 April 2018 Sunday

Suicide bombing in mosque kills 4 in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four people including two suicide bombers were killed in an attack at a mosque on Sunday in northeastern Nigeria, police said.

Two female suicide bombers sneaked into a mosque in Bama town of Borno State early morning and detonated explosives, killing themselves and two other male worshippers, said Edet Okon, state police spokesman.

Eight other people were injured, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but police said it bears semblance with previous bombings by Boko Haram.

Bama, Borno's second largest town was seized by Boko Haram late 2014, forcing thousands of residents to flee to Maiduguri, the state capital. The town was recaptured by Nigerian forces in early 2015.

Many of the displaced persons returned to the town three weeks ago after authorities assured them of security.