Suicide bombing in mosque kills 4 in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least four people including two suicide bombers were killed in an attack at a mosque on Sunday in northeastern Nigeria, police said.
Two female suicide bombers sneaked into a mosque in Bama town of Borno State early morning and detonated explosives, killing themselves and two other male worshippers, said Edet Okon, state police spokesman.
Eight other people were injured, he added.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but police said it bears semblance with previous bombings by Boko Haram.
Bama, Borno's second largest town was seized by Boko Haram late 2014, forcing thousands of residents to flee to Maiduguri, the state capital. The town was recaptured by Nigerian forces in early 2015.
Many of the displaced persons returned to the town three weeks ago after authorities assured them of security.
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries