Press agenda on April 23

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of foundation of Turkish Grand National Assembly (parliament) with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend special session of parliament and TRT April 23rd Gala at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Erdogan also to chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Central Executive Board meeting, with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in attendance.
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and opposition leaders to also attend special parliament session.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
PALESTINE
GAZA - Monitoring Palestinians' "Great March of Return" protests, in runup to May 15, 70th anniversary of foundation of Israel, which Palestinians call “the Catastrophe.”
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to discuss international efforts to address refugee crisis.
BERLIN - Merkel meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for talks on bilateral ties and international issues.
FRANCE
STRASBOURG - Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) convenes for spring session.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heading to Beijing to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting, through tomorrow.
UNITED STATES
NEW YORK - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold official talks at United Nations.
