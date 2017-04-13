467 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 467 undocumented migrants were held in eastern Turkey during the weekend, security sources said on Sunday.

In Erzurum province, 222 undocumented migrants were held following an intelligence tip off, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Most of the migrants are from Afghanistan and Pakistan, the source added.

The migrants will be taken to Askale Repatriation Center and later deported, the source added.

Another 245 migrants were held in the same province, for illegally entering Turkey through Iran.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees and asylum seekers trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.