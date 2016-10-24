Stampede in Burkina Faso capital kills 6

World Bulletin / News Desk

A stampede following a religious ceremony in the Burkina Faso capital left six people dead on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The fatalities at Somgande Stadium in Ouagadougou included five women.

The organizers said the stampede occurred at the end of the religious sermon when the crowd rushed through a small entrance, ignoring the two bigger ones.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.