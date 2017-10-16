Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:54, 23 April 2018 Monday
Europe
09:58, 23 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria
Allies to play key role in creating new Syria

French president warns US against leaving vacuum in Syria for Iran, Bashar al-Assad

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the U.S. should at least maintain a diplomatic presence in Syria, ahead of a visit to Washington.

“It's not automatically U.S. forces, but that's U.S. diplomacy and that's your president,” Macron said in an interview on Fox News conducted in France.

“We will have to build the new Syria afterward, and that's why I think the U.S. hold is very important,” he said.

He warned against leaving a vacuum in Syria once the war with Daesh is over, adding that it will most likely be filled by Iran and Bashar al-Assad.

“Even after the end of the war against ISIS [Daesh], the U.S., France, our allies, all the countries of the region, even Russia and Turkey, will have a very important role to play in order to create this new Syria and ensure Syrian people to decide for the future.

“I will be very blunt. The day we will finish this war against ISIS, if we leave, definitely and totally, even from a political point of view, we will leave the floor to the Iranian regime, Bashar al-Assad and his guys, and they will prepare the new war. They will fuel the new terrorists.”

Also commenting on his Russian counterpart, Macron said: “I do believe that we should never be weak with President [Vladmir] Putin. When you are weak, he uses it. And it's fine, that's a game. That's -- he made a lot of fake news. He has a very strong propaganda and he intervenes everywhere along.”

Macron will meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday, and speak at the Congress on Wednesday as part of his visit to the U.S.

 


Related syria US Emmanuel Macron
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years

News

Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs
Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Corbyn calls for peace in Syria
Corbyn calls for peace in Syria

No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Airstrikes kill 11 in Syria’s Al-Hasakah
Airstrikes kill 11 in Syria s Al-Hasakah

Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

Turkey slams US report on human rights
Turkey slams US report on human rights

Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Turkey rejects ‘unacceptable’ US remarks on early polls
Turkey rejects unacceptable US remarks on early polls

EU says US tariffs distorting global trade
EU says US tariffs distorting global trade

Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders

Macron insists strikes won't block rail overhaul
Macron insists strikes won't block rail overhaul

French leader promises to support SDF in Syria
French leader promises to support SDF in Syria

France beats EU deficit, growth targets in win for Macron
France beats EU deficit growth targets in win for Macron

Dutch PM warns Macron, Merkel against dictating EU reforms
Dutch PM warns Macron Merkel against dictating EU reforms






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 