15:54, 23 April 2018 Monday
Turkey
10:01, 23 April 2018 Monday

Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call
Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call

On Saturday, Turkish president said he does not want any more tensions with Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece on Sunday said it considers the Turkish president's call for peace a positive step.

“From the Turkish president’s statements yesterday we keep the positive elements: his shift towards peace in the Aegean and the support for dialogue between the two countries on important sectors, among which security,” said a statement from the Greek prime minister.

On Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for peace with Greece, saying he does not want any more tensions, amid provocations in the Aegean and Mediterranean.

“We need peace now. Besides, our peace with you is like no other," he said, during a live interview with Turkish channel NTV.

On the two Greek soldiers who were remanded into custody in March after they "inadvertently" crossed the border in northwestern Turkey, the Greek prime minister noted that comparing their issue to other issues is "unacceptable".

 


