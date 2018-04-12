Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

World Bulletin / News Desk

A gunman shot dead four people on Sunday in the U.S. state of Tennessee, police said.

The assailant, identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking, reportedly parked his car in the parking lot of Waffle House restaurant in Nashville city and shot dead two people, Dan Aaron, the metropolitan police spokesman, told reporters.

He then walked into the restaurant and continued his shooting rampage, he added.

“A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle,” said the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department in a tweet.

A total of six people were shot. Three people died at the scene, while another succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Police added: “Murder warrants are now being drafted against Travis Reinking.”