15:54, 23 April 2018 Monday
Middle East
10:32, 23 April 2018 Monday

Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups
Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups

Committee of 7 judges assigned by the president will carry out procedures related to assets of terror groups

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday issued a law to regulate procedures to seize, manage and dispose assets of convicted terrorists.

The state’s official gazette said that al-Sisi ratified the law following parliamentary approval on April 17.

A committee of seven judges nominated by the justice minister and assigned by the president will carry out procedures related to assets of terror groups.

The new committee will succeed a government committee that was assigned to allocate assets of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was designated as a terrorist entity by the Egyptian judiciary in September 2013.



