Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:53, 23 April 2018 Monday
Africa
11:37, 23 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
South Africans stranded, broke as bus strike continues
South Africans stranded, broke as bus strike continues

Bus drivers on strike seeking raise of 9.5 pct, but their employers are balking  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tens of thousands of South African commuters have been left stranded or footing high bills after bus drivers went on a nationwide strike seeking better wages and working conditions.

“I had bought a monthly bus ticket to take me from home to work. Now I have to pay more money to use minibus taxis, which are expensive,” Johannesburg resident Malume Jackson told Anadolu Agency. 

The strike, which started last Monday, continued this week after employers and workers failed to reach a settlement. 

Zanele Sabela, the spokesperson of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, told Anadolu Agency that workers are demanding salary hikes of 9.5 percent but employers are balking.

A bus driver in South Africa earns a minimum monthly salary of 6,070 rands ($500), with work shifts stretching past 10 hours.

Zanele says nearly 20 percent of South Africans depend on buses to commute daily, as they are both safe and fairly priced. 

“One bus company called PUTCO transports 200,000 passengers daily,” she said, adding that 50 bus companies are taking part in the strike. 

Labor strikes are common in South Africa, where trade unions fight for workers’ rights.



Related South Africa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July

Obama, who met with Mandela in 2005 and who made an emotional address at his funeral, will speak at the lecture marking 100 years since the anti-apartheid icon was born.
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 41
Gazan dies of wounds; death toll rises to 41

A total of 41 Gazans have been martyred by Israeli gunfire since March 30
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4
Shooting in US restaurant kills 4

A 29-year-old gunman opened fire in Tennessee state
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years

News

Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S.Africa in July
Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in S Africa in July

Top S.Africa court ends Pistorius's final appeal bid
Top S Africa court ends Pistorius's final appeal bid

S.Africa's Zuma appears in court over graft charges
S Africa's Zuma appears in court over graft charges

Moody's affirms South Africa rating, outlook stable
Moody's affirms South Africa rating outlook stable

New S.African president suspends tax chief
New S African president suspends tax chief

S.Africa to say if ex-leader Zuma will face prosecution
S Africa to say if ex-leader Zuma will face prosecution






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 