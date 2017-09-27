Today in History April 23

|1348
|The first English order of knighthood is founded.
|1500
|Pedro Cabral claims Brazil for Portugal.
|1521
|The Comuneros are crushed by royalist troops in Spain.
|1661
|Charles II is formally crowned king, returning the monarchy to Britain, albeit with greatly reduced powers.
|1759
|British forces seize Basse-Terre and Guadeloupe from France.
|1789
|President George Washington moves into Franklin House, New York.
|1826
|Missolonghi falls to Egyptian forces.
|1856
|Free Stater J.N. Mace in Westport, Kansas shoots pro-slavery sheriff Samuel Jones in the back.
|1865
|Union cavalry units continue to skirmish with Confederate forces in Henderson, North Carolina and Munford's Station, Alabama.
|1895
|Russia, France, and Germany force Japan to return the Liaodong peninsula to China.
|1896
|Motion pictures premiere in New York City.
|1914
|The Federals defeat Kansas City 9-1 in the first major league game to be played in Chicago's Weeghman Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.
|1915
|The ACA becomes the National Advisory Council on Aeronautics (NACA), the forerunner of NASA.
|1920
|The Turkish Grand National Assembly has first meeting in Ankara.
|1924
|The U.S. Senate passes the Soldiers' Bonus Bill.
|1945
|The Soviet Army fights its way into Berlin.
|1950
|Chiang Kai-shek evacuates Hainan, leaving mainland China to Mao Zedong and the communists.
|1954
|The Army-McCarthy hearings begin.
|1966
|President Lyndon Johnson publicly appeals for more nations to come to the aid of South Vietnam.
|1969
|Sirhan Sirhan is sentenced to death for killing Senator Robert Kennedy.
|1971
|The Soviet Union launches Soyuz 10, becoming the first mission to the Salyut 1 space station.
