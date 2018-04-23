Worldbulletin News

15:53, 23 April 2018 Monday
Africa
14:23, 23 April 2018 Monday

Nigeria: Wanted senator arrested at airport
Nigeria: Wanted senator arrested at airport

Senator Dino Melaiye had long shunned police questioning in murder case

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Nigerian senator wanted in a murder case was arrested Monday morning in the capital city Abuja while boarding a flight to Morocco.

Senator Dino Melaiye was declared wanted on March 28 over alleged involvement in a murder case and sponsorship of kidnapping in his north-central Kogi state. Police say the politician has repeatedly declined to explain his role in the case, in which six suspects have allegedly named him.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement,” the senator announced on Twitter.

Police have yet to make a statement on the arrest.

On March 19, police filed criminal charges against Melaiye and three other persons following claims he was sponsoring and arming thugs to commit crimes with promise of giving them political cover. Melaiye denied the allegations, saying he was being targeted for his political views.

Known for what many commentators call “childish antics” such as deriding his critics in videos shot by himself, Melaiye is a top member of the parliament caucus believed to be working against President Muhammadu Buhari, despite being a member of the same ruling party as the president.

 

 



